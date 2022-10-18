V-Mart to acquire Limeroad.com, will benefit over 5 Cr fashion customers

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Leading Value Fashion Retailer, V-Mart Retail Ltd has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LimeRoad. Through this the

Companies will leverage clear identified synergies and deliver more than 2 lakhs emerging fashion trends at unbeatable value to 5 Crore digital first

customers (offline & online) from 410 stores to thousands of cities of Bharat. Lime Road offers freshest unbranded styles and unique content to its

1.7 Crore value shoppers. The platform delivers the fastest web speeds in India, the lightest app, and ensures the smoothest online experience. The

back-end delivers optimised logistics costs through an award-winning logistics network (Economic Times supply chain of the year award 2018).

At close, V-Mart with LimeRoadwill be a unique one of its kind, profitable Omni-channel player. LimeRoad will fundamentally solve the trust &

quality issues for value customers online, and work with V-Mart’s expertise to translate emerging trends into product depth, through sharply focused

owned D2C brands. These emerging trends together with Lime Road’s community expertise will transform V-Mart stores into rich local-experience

centres, driving higher repeat footfall overtime. Together, V-Mart & LimeRoad have the potential to become India’s fastest growing Omni-Channel

value fashion retail platform.

Commenting on the transaction, Lalit Agarwal, Managing Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd said “V-Mart is one of the strongest players in the value

retail segment fulfilling fashion needs of masses across India. With this acquisition we aim to not only acquire digital first millennials but build our

Omni-channel expertise.”

“We are proud to bring LimeRoad to the V-Mart family. Suchi and the team have proven their ability to grow and scale a marketplace business while

delivering best-in-the-industry metrics. V-Mart will operate LimeRoad as an independent business unit, retaining its tech start-up culture”. Suchi Mukherjee,

the founder of LimeRoad joins V-Mart’s leadership team as CEO of LimeRoad &the Omni-channel business & Ankush Mehra co-founder of LimeRoad

continues as COO.

Speaking on this acquisition, Suchi Mukherjee, Founder & CEO of LimeRoad said: The Value Customer has a high bar of prices meets

style-aspiration meets quality.