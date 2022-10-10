USTA protests for implementation of ATD, other demands

JAMMU, Oct 9: Demanding implementation of Annual Transfer Driver (ATD)-2022, J&K United School Teachers Association (USTA), affiliated with School Teachers Federation of India (STFI), held a protest demonstration, here today.

The protest was held under the chairmanship of Pradeep Singh Jamwal, Working President of the Association. Besides implementation of ATD-2022, the protesting teachers were also demanding transfer policy for Grade 2nd and Grade 3rd teachers, especially married female teachers, suitable modification in adjustment of Teachers, Masters, Lecturers etc on medical grounds, regularization of all Incharge Masters, Lecturers, filling up of existing vacant posts in School Education Department by DPC, allocation of funds to facilitate biometric attendance and to maintain day to day expenditure etc and revival of Old Pension Scheme.Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Singh Jamwal appealed the Government to implement ATD-2022 and considers transfer of Grade 2nd and Grade 3rd teachers as soon as possible.

General Secretary of the Association, Roop Chand, Senior Vice President Malik Younus Rahi, Kanta Jamwal, Rajiv Sharma, Sunil Thappa. Thoru Ram, Z A Malik, Raj Kumar and others also addressed the protest demonstration.

Meanwhile, a similar protest demonstration was held by USTA at Kathua, under the leadership of Provincial President, Dr Shashi Pal Singh.The protesting teachers were carrying ply cards and banners in their hands and raising slogans in support of their demands. Shashi Pal Singh said that administration was playing dilly dally tactics in issuing transfer order in favour of thousands of Teachers and Masters who had completed more than 6 years tenure in far-flung schools. These Teachers and Masters had applied for their posting in February 2022 and the transfer order has not been released yet.

Questioning the delay in transfer of Teachers and Masters, Dr Shashi Pal Singh said that if the transfer of Lecturers could be made under ATD rules why the transfers were not being processed in favour of Teachers and Masters.

Rattan Singh, Hans Raj, Ram Murti, Ragubir Singh, Vinayak Sharma, Shub Nandan Sharma, Vijay Kumar, Ganesh Kumar, Jagbir Singh, Ram Das, Vishal Sharma, Bodh Raj, Om Prakash, Sudesh Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar, Rajinder Kumar, Raman Bhaskar, Yashpal and Mohd Surmu were present in the press conference.