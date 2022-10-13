UPI QR codes to work in Europe soon; NPCI enters into agreement with Worldline

The National Payments Corporation of India, India’s digital payment service provider, has entered into a partnership with the global service provider Worldline that would allow Indians to use the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in Europe. The company’s international wing completed the deal.

The move has been made in order to promote Indian business in Europe.

This service will also be made available for point-of-sale payments.

NPCI International and Worldline’s partnership will help Indian businessmen and tourists in Europe. This will make it easy for them to use the RuPay card and UPI.

Under UPI, customers can link multiple bank accounts with one application.

Using the service, people will be able to make payments via the Worldline QR codes.

The company is also thinking of extending UPI services to countries like Switzerland.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, around one crore people traveled to Europe every year.

Last year, in India, around 38.74 billion UPI transactions were done.