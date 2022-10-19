UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Families of Migrant Workers Killed in Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir

LUCKNOW, Oct 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two migrant workers from Kannauj, killed in Tuesday’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A local “hybrid terrorist” of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and another suspect were arrested for the attack in Shopian district, police said. A government spokesperson said Adityanath had directed officials to provide an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased workers, identified as Manish and Ramsagar of Danna Purva village in Thatia police station limits.Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla said on Tuesday that the victims had gone to Kashmir two months ago and worked as daily wagers.They were sleeping in a tin shed with other migrant workers when the terrorists attacked.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said their bodies would be brought to Lucknow by plane after post mortem and taken to their village by road.