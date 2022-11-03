Union MoS Shoba Karandlaje begins two-day visit to Baramulla

BARAMULLA, NOVEMBER 02: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shoba Karandlaje today started the two day visit of Baramulla district in continuity of Public Outreach Programme of the Union Government.

During the visit, the Minister interacted with several public delegations and PRI representatives at Dak Banglow here and heard various issues related to the developmental scenario of the district.While interacting with the locals and PRI representatives, the minister remarked that the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is committed for progressive development of entire Jammu and Kashmir. He added that in the last few years the developmental scenario of J&K had changed and significant progress is being witnessed in the ground regarding the progression of this UT.

The minister further said that this Public outreach programme of Union Ministers has been devised to inspect the ongoing developmental works happening across Jammu and Kashmir.During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar gave a brief overview of developmental activities to the minister.Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, senior officers of district administration and larhe number of locals were also present on the occasion.

Pertinent to mention, the Public Outreach programme is an ambitious initiative of Union Government for reaching out to the common masses of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.