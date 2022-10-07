Union Minister, MP meet LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 06 (KNO): Dr. Ramdas Athawale, Union

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment

Thursday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at

Raj Bhawan.

The Union MoS and the Lt Governor discussed a range

of issues related to backward classes, senior citizens,

drug-abuse and other special schemes aimed at social

and economic empowerment of people.

Er. Gulam Ali Khatana, Member Parliament, Rajya

Sabha also called on the Lt Governor and discussed

various issues pertaining to public welfare.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the newly elected

Member of Parliament observed that the UT

Government is steadfastly working on all fronts to make

every section of the society an equal stakeholder in the

development process of J&K.

We are reaching out to the last person in the queue with

all benefits of the government schemes and the rapid

socio-economic growth taking place in the UT for

ensuring inclusive and equitable development for all,

added the Lt Governor.