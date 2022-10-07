Union Minister, MP meet LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 06 (KNO): Dr. Ramdas Athawale, Union
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment
Thursday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at
Raj Bhawan.
The Union MoS and the Lt Governor discussed a range
of issues related to backward classes, senior citizens,
drug-abuse and other special schemes aimed at social
and economic empowerment of people.
Er. Gulam Ali Khatana, Member Parliament, Rajya
Sabha also called on the Lt Governor and discussed
various issues pertaining to public welfare.
The Lt Governor, while interacting with the newly elected
Member of Parliament observed that the UT
Government is steadfastly working on all fronts to make
every section of the society an equal stakeholder in the
development process of J&K.
We are reaching out to the last person in the queue with
all benefits of the government schemes and the rapid
socio-economic growth taking place in the UT for
ensuring inclusive and equitable development for all,
added the Lt Governor.
