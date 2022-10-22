Union Minister Annpurna Devi chairs review meeting in Budgam

e-inaugurates, lays e-foundation stone of various projects

Budgam, Oct 21: Union Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi, who is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir under the Central Government’s outreach programme today toured Budgam district and took a detailed review of implementation of centrally, sponsored schemes and welfare initiatives during a meeting at Conference Hall Budgam.

The Minister appreciated the District Administration for the overall work and impressed upon the continuation of engagements with same spirit, conviction and dedication. The minister said that district Budgam shall be a pilot district for introduction of new skill development and vocational courses.

The Minister said there should be no gap between J&K and other areas of India. She said every beneficiary should benefit from all schemes of GOI. There are complete facilities like class rooms, toilets, uniforms, books, mid- day meals served under PM Poshan scheme and further development will take place in the education sector, she added.

The Minister said all the genuine demands of the public will be adhered to by GOI and Government of UT of J&K. She said that the Union Government is committed towards welfare of its masses and outreach of its welfare schemes to genuine beneficiaries in a fixed timeline.

On the occasion, she also e-inaugurated various projects and laid e-foundation stone of three road projects of R&B sector worth Rs 1939.00 crores, eight Water Supply Schemes under JJM worth Rs 65.71 crores, six roads under PMJSY and R& B worth Rs 39.17 crores and construction of Baba Naseer Mamath canal worth Rs 7.26 crore.