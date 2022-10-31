‘Under Amnesty scheme, consumers can pay pending arrears in 12 months’

Excerpts from the Interview with the Chief Engineer,

KNO: Tell us something about the amnesty scheme, the

response of the public and how much amount has been

collected?

Reply: The amnesty scheme was launched by the

government of Jammu and Kashmir for consumers, who

have over past years accumulated huge arrears, which

consists of two parts—Principal amount and late

payment surcharge. The government has given an

option to the general public to pay the principal amount

only with a total 100 per cent waiver of surcharge. A

consumer, who becomes part of amnesty scheme, can

liquidate his arrears that is only the principal amount in a

maximum of 12 installments. In this regard, we have

organized a number of camps across Kashmir. So far,

the response is good and at the end of this month, we

will get to know how much of revenue on account of the

amnesty scheme has been collected. We expect to get a

response for the scheme.

KNO: Tell us something about winter preparedness.

What has been done this year to end the power

woes in winters?

Reply: If we go just three years back, we were

supplying a peak of 1200 MWs during the winter time.

Due to the capacity addition at transmission and at

distribution level, a number of new grid stations have

come, while the existing grid stations capacity have

been enhanced. On the distribution side, we have been

able to add more than 80 receiving stations in the last

three years. Similarly, the distribution transformers have

been added to the system, because of which we are in a

position to supply more power. Last year, we touched a

peak of 1750 MWs against 1200 MWs some years back,

thus there has been an appreciable increase of 550

MWs that was supplied to the consumers last year. This

year, because of the various capacity enhancements

that have taken place over the last few months, we

expect to go around 1900MWs. The major activity that

has been conducted after harvesting of paddy is the

branch cutting, which is necessary as the lines are at

risk due to branches. As per past practices, the

stabilization of lines and massive branch cuttings along

the roots, augmentation of some critical lines have been

done. Reconductoring of two major lines—220KV

Wagoora Line and 132 KV Mir Bazar Wanpoh line are

being done while the KPDCL has also gone for buffer

stock. There is adequate stock of poles and other things

available in every district.

KNO: What about the curtailment hours? Will it

reduce this winter?

Reply: Over the past few years, we have been able to

gradually improve the power supply from 1200 MWs; we

were able to supply 1750 MWs last year. Definitely, this

has resulted in far better power situation during the

winters and has reduced the power curtailment,

particularly, if we see in Pulwama belt, there has been a

massive improvement in power situation because of the

creation of new grid station at Lassipora, likewise in

north Kashmir, we have doubled the capacity from 160

KVA to 320 MVA, Delina station is now being further

augment by adding one more 160 MVA transformer

bank. So, we will see some further improvement, but

ultimately, the onus lies on the consumer on how to use

the electricity. A consumer has an agreement with

KPDCL. It is the responsibility of people also to use

electricity judiciously by not resorting to overload and

excessive use of heating load, particularly the crude

gadgets, which basically leads to an overloading of the

system, because of which we have to resort to load

shedding.

KNO: As the power schedule has not been issued

yet, but people claim that the pesky power and low

voltage has started haunting them?

Reply: There has been some power curtailment during

the month of October. We were going on with the line

stabilization work and branch cutting for which we had to

take shutdowns of 33 and 11 KV lines because this is

opportune time as the weather isn’t so cold as yet and I

said the harvesting has already taken place and fields

are clear, so, our staff can work freely along those lines

and we had to during the month of October take

shutdowns because of which there has been some

disruption of power supply and transmission is carrying

of reconductoring of two major lines due to which we

had to resort to some curtailments. The works have

been almost completed, but on these transmission lines,

the work will be completed on November 15. However,

as the weather is not so cold yet, the power demand has

increased by 30-40 percent.

KNO: What are the reasons for low voltage?

Reply: Low voltage is definitely possible as when you

go for excessive use of heating gadgets, which means

you are drawing heavy current from the system and that

will result in voltage drops and in certain areas can

cause low voltage. The solution for this problem is to

use the load within their registered limits.

KNO: The government is focused towards smart

meters. How many have been installed?

Reply: 1.50 lac smart meters were to be installed in

cities of Srinagar and Jammu in phase-I. 57,750 smart

meters were to be installed in Srinagar, which have

been completed and in the phase-II, around three lac

meters are to be installed in Srinagar. Out of them, the

first contract of 1.5 lac meters has already been

awarded and the work has started. Under the new

scheme, RDSS, 100 percent of coverage of all

consumers through smart meters is to be achieved in

the next three years.

KNO: Many daily wagers from the department were

either electrocuted to death or got wounded. What is

the department doing for them and what sort of ex

gratia is being provided to them and how many daily

wagers at present are with KPDCL?

Reply: A total of 6180 daily wagers are presently

working with KPDCL, who are regularly getting their

wages. KPDCL is taking the unfortunate accident cases

very seriously and has taken certain steps including

making available the safety tools, safety kits like

helmets, safety belts. We have also made available local

earthing discharge rods through which the staff can

locally earth the lines. We have also made available

high voltage detectors to the staff with which they can

detect whether the line is live even without touching it.

The problem basically lies with the compliance that

means wherever the staff (Both temporary and

permanent) don’t comply with the SOPs, because while

working on the electric network, there are certain safety

norms, which are to be followed. So, once our staff does

a shortcut, there is a very high chance of getting

electrocuted. We have been trying to sensitize and train

our staff regarding SOPs for which we have been

regularly conducting awareness camps at the sub

division level so that the staff becomes aware of the

procedures and the measures which are being taken so

that they may not face any eventuality or meet any

accident. Also, we are procuring more safety equipment

for which the orders have been also done. There will be

drastic reduction in the number of such accidents once

the employees become habitual of taking safety norms

and using the safety tools. Regarding the ex gratia and

other modalities, our temporary employees are already

covered under insurance schemes.

KNO: What about the SRO-43 benefits?

Reply: The SRO-43 as per the government norms is

only applicable for permanent employees. But, we have

nonetheless taken up the issue with the higher ups and

maybe at some point of time, some sort of relief will be

extended to them as well. In the case of permanent

employees, the Next of Kin is provided with the job if

there is any eventuality. So far, most of the cases upto

now have been completed.

KNO: Is there any proposal about underground

cabling?

Reply: As of now, we have completed the underground

cabling at three places only, which include Gulmarg,

Pahalgam and Sonamarg where the whole 11KV

network and LT network have been laid underground.

Some pockets in Srinagar have been identified under

smart city project like bund and Lal chowk area, where

the underground cabling will be taken. We have to

understand that the underground cabling is a very costly

affair and may be in our city and Mohallas, we don’t

have necessary right of way, proper road where we can

go for underground cabling, but anyway it’s a very costly

affair, thus this would depend on the availability of funds.

KNO: There is a prediction of a wet spell, is KPDCL

ready to tackle the situation?

Reply: We have already started preparations and

KPDCL is prepared to deal with any situation.

KNO: Any message to the consumers?

Reply: Definitely, my appeal and message to the

consumers would be to use electricity judiciously and

avoid using crude heaters and boilers. Use electricity as

per the load registered with KPDCL, which would help

us in providing better supply to the people.—(KNO)