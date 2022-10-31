‘Under Amnesty scheme, consumers can pay pending arrears in 12 months’

Excerpts from the Interview with the Chief Engineer,
KPDCL):
KNO: Tell us something about the amnesty scheme, the
response of the public and how much amount has been
collected?
Reply: The amnesty scheme was launched by the
government of Jammu and Kashmir for consumers, who
have over past years accumulated huge arrears, which
consists of two parts—Principal amount and late
payment surcharge. The government has given an
option to the general public to pay the principal amount
only with a total 100 per cent waiver of surcharge. A
consumer, who becomes part of amnesty scheme, can
liquidate his arrears that is only the principal amount in a
maximum of 12 installments. In this regard, we have
organized a number of camps across Kashmir. So far,
the response is good and at the end of this month, we
will get to know how much of revenue on account of the
amnesty scheme has been collected. We expect to get a
response for the scheme.
KNO: Tell us something about winter preparedness.
What has been done this year to end the power
woes in winters?
Reply: If we go just three years back, we were
supplying a peak of 1200 MWs during the winter time.
Due to the capacity addition at transmission and at
distribution level, a number of new grid stations have
come, while the existing grid stations capacity have
been enhanced. On the distribution side, we have been
able to add more than 80 receiving stations in the last
three years. Similarly, the distribution transformers have
been added to the system, because of which we are in a
position to supply more power. Last year, we touched a
peak of 1750 MWs against 1200 MWs some years back,
thus there has been an appreciable increase of 550
MWs that was supplied to the consumers last year. This
year, because of the various capacity enhancements
that have taken place over the last few months, we
expect to go around 1900MWs. The major activity that
has been conducted after harvesting of paddy is the
branch cutting, which is necessary as the lines are at
risk due to branches. As per past practices, the
stabilization of lines and massive branch cuttings along
the roots, augmentation of some critical lines have been
done. Reconductoring of two major lines—220KV
Wagoora Line and 132 KV Mir Bazar Wanpoh line are
being done while the KPDCL has also gone for buffer
stock. There is adequate stock of poles and other things
available in every district.
KNO: What about the curtailment hours? Will it
reduce this winter?
Reply: Over the past few years, we have been able to
gradually improve the power supply from 1200 MWs; we
were able to supply 1750 MWs last year. Definitely, this
has resulted in far better power situation during the
winters and has reduced the power curtailment,
particularly, if we see in Pulwama belt, there has been a
massive improvement in power situation because of the
creation of new grid station at Lassipora, likewise in
north Kashmir, we have doubled the capacity from 160
KVA to 320 MVA, Delina station is now being further
augment by adding one more 160 MVA transformer
bank. So, we will see some further improvement, but
ultimately, the onus lies on the consumer on how to use
the electricity. A consumer has an agreement with
KPDCL. It is the responsibility of people also to use
electricity judiciously by not resorting to overload and
excessive use of heating load, particularly the crude
gadgets, which basically leads to an overloading of the
system, because of which we have to resort to load
shedding.
KNO: As the power schedule has not been issued
yet, but people claim that the pesky power and low
voltage has started haunting them?
Reply: There has been some power curtailment during
the month of October. We were going on with the line
stabilization work and branch cutting for which we had to
take shutdowns of 33 and 11 KV lines because this is
opportune time as the weather isn’t so cold as yet and I
said the harvesting has already taken place and fields
are clear, so, our staff can work freely along those lines
and we had to during the month of October take
shutdowns because of which there has been some
disruption of power supply and transmission is carrying
of reconductoring of two major lines due to which we
had to resort to some curtailments. The works have
been almost completed, but on these transmission lines,
the work will be completed on November 15. However,
as the weather is not so cold yet, the power demand has
increased by 30-40 percent.
KNO: What are the reasons for low voltage?
Reply: Low voltage is definitely possible as when you
go for excessive use of heating gadgets, which means
you are drawing heavy current from the system and that
will result in voltage drops and in certain areas can
cause low voltage. The solution for this problem is to
use the load within their registered limits.
KNO: The government is focused towards smart
meters. How many have been installed?
Reply: 1.50 lac smart meters were to be installed in
cities of Srinagar and Jammu in phase-I. 57,750 smart
meters were to be installed in Srinagar, which have
been completed and in the phase-II, around three lac
meters are to be installed in Srinagar. Out of them, the
first contract of 1.5 lac meters has already been
awarded and the work has started. Under the new
scheme, RDSS, 100 percent of coverage of all
consumers through smart meters is to be achieved in
the next three years.
KNO: Many daily wagers from the department were
either electrocuted to death or got wounded. What is
the department doing for them and what sort of ex
gratia is being provided to them and how many daily
wagers at present are with KPDCL?
Reply: A total of 6180 daily wagers are presently
working with KPDCL, who are regularly getting their
wages. KPDCL is taking the unfortunate accident cases
very seriously and has taken certain steps including
making available the safety tools, safety kits like
helmets, safety belts. We have also made available local
earthing discharge rods through which the staff can
locally earth the lines. We have also made available
high voltage detectors to the staff with which they can
detect whether the line is live even without touching it.
The problem basically lies with the compliance that
means wherever the staff (Both temporary and
permanent) don’t comply with the SOPs, because while
working on the electric network, there are certain safety
norms, which are to be followed. So, once our staff does
a shortcut, there is a very high chance of getting
electrocuted. We have been trying to sensitize and train
our staff regarding SOPs for which we have been
regularly conducting awareness camps at the sub
division level so that the staff becomes aware of the
procedures and the measures which are being taken so
that they may not face any eventuality or meet any
accident. Also, we are procuring more safety equipment
for which the orders have been also done. There will be
drastic reduction in the number of such accidents once
the employees become habitual of taking safety norms
and using the safety tools. Regarding the ex gratia and
other modalities, our temporary employees are already
covered under insurance schemes.
KNO: What about the SRO-43 benefits?
Reply: The SRO-43 as per the government norms is
only applicable for permanent employees. But, we have
nonetheless taken up the issue with the higher ups and
maybe at some point of time, some sort of relief will be
extended to them as well. In the case of permanent
employees, the Next of Kin is provided with the job if
there is any eventuality. So far, most of the cases upto
now have been completed.
KNO: Is there any proposal about underground
cabling?
Reply: As of now, we have completed the underground
cabling at three places only, which include Gulmarg,
Pahalgam and Sonamarg where the whole 11KV
network and LT network have been laid underground.
Some pockets in Srinagar have been identified under
smart city project like bund and Lal chowk area, where
the underground cabling will be taken. We have to
understand that the underground cabling is a very costly
affair and may be in our city and Mohallas, we don’t
have necessary right of way, proper road where we can
go for underground cabling, but anyway it’s a very costly
affair, thus this would depend on the availability of funds.
KNO: There is a prediction of a wet spell, is KPDCL
ready to tackle the situation?
Reply: We have already started preparations and
KPDCL is prepared to deal with any situation.
KNO: Any message to the consumers?
Reply: Definitely, my appeal and message to the
consumers would be to use electricity judiciously and
avoid using crude heaters and boilers. Use electricity as
per the load registered with KPDCL, which would help
us in providing better supply to the people.—(KNO)