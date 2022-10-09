Udhampur twin blast connection

Earlier on October 2, Zakir Hussain was arrested in connection with the Udhampur twin

bomb blasts case, while two ex-terrorists were detained. As per sources, it was reported that

the arrested terrorist was in contact with his relative (cousin) in Pakistan. Zakir, whose

codename was Aslam, received the sticky bombs from the Hiranagar International Border via

a drone.

On September 29, two back-to-back mysterious blasts took place in a bus that was parked at

the bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. The first blast took place in an empty bus

on Wednesday night and after 8 hours another blast took place on Thursday morning.

Two people were injured in the incident and vehicles parked nearby have also suffered

damage. Following the blasts, samples were collected from the explosion site and were sent

for forensic analysis.