Udhampur Handball Champ concludes

NL Correspondent

Udhampur, Oct 15: District Udhampur Handball Championship which was organised by District Handball Association concluded

here today with the holding of valedictory function at Subash Stadium, hee.

The men’s title trophy went to Udhampur Handball Club, who beat APS (Senior) 42-38 in the final. In women’s final again,

Udhampur Handball Club emerged winner outplaying APS Senior 12-02.

The competition officiated by the technical penal including Utkarsh Raina, Mayur Raina, Anuj Langer, Arushi Sharma, Ishdeep

Kour and Sapna Devi.

In the closing function, ADC Udhampur, Mohd. Sayeed Khan was the chief guest, who presented the title trophies and other

individual prizes. Mohd. Rafiq Jaral, ACR Udhampur was guest of honour while Inspector Raghubir Singh Choudary (SHO) and

Inspector Isha Mahajan (SHO Women cell)were special guests.

Among the other distinguished guests were international handball player and Sher-I-Kashmir Awardee, Nitin Sharma, Vikram

Slathia (president Udhampur District Handball Association) and Ravi Singh Jaswal (general secretary).

Prominent among others present were Naveen Sharma (Chief Coach, Cricket JKSC), Roshan Lal, Arun Gupta, Arun

Mehta, Sanjay Sharma, Tanveer Sheikh, Suresh Khajuria, Jasveer Singh and Boopinder Singh Jamwal.