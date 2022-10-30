Truecaller reaffirms commitment to protect India from harassment and scam with a powerful brand campaign

Jammu Tawi: Truecaller, the world’s leading global communications platform launches a new campaign today to convey an important

message. Conceptualized by Truecaller and The Womb, the campaign depicts the true essence of India and its people. With two names and

one identity, our large and vibrant India also has many mini-India’s within. We know that the smartphone is just as important a tool for people

in the cities as it is for small town India. Everyone needs to be protected from the menace of unwanted communication.

These films are a humble attempt to leave a mark on the audience with the use of the ‘laal rang’. What makes this message intuitive and

impactful is when the use of the colour red is used to signify scam/harassment calls, it seamlessly ties back to the popular saying – ‘Buri nazar

wale tera muh kala’. The campaign aims to create a safe space in the world of online communication. In a quest to go that extra mile and help

users stay away from spam, scam, and online frauds, Truecaller has been undertaking various initiatives in the form of campaigns, working

with the Government of India and creating awareness among the youth with the help of cyber safety training. Be it harassment in the form of

unwanted/unwelcome attention or OTP and lottery frauds, Truecaller has been instrumental in helping people fight back.

Speaking about the campaign films, Kari Krishnamurthy, Chief Commercial Officer at Truecaller said, “Indian culture is very deep rooted

and the practices and customs we follow are a result of strong beliefs. With this campaign, we have not only tried to capture the core of the

problem faced by people in the form of harassment/scams but also how it is the collective feedback and spam markings from the community

that make such fraudulent calls appear red. I’m hopeful that with the help of these meaningful films, we will be able to further our cause and

help create a line of defence against unwanted communication.”

Further elaborating on the idea behind the campaign, Navin Talreja, Co-founder, The Womb said, “Truecaller has been in India for more

than 7 years and has done significant work to make the basic functionality of smartphones safe and secure with special focus on women and

the elderly. Through the consumer work our team did in smaller towns i.e. ‘Bharat’, we realised that the product was highly relevant for them,

but awareness and discovery was limited. This discovery gave us our brief: launch Truecaller for ‘Bharat’ in the simplest yet disruptive way.

The product benefits both the individual user and the community at large. With this campaign, our intent is to start a movement and make

India’s largest community help safeguard each other.”