Trikuta Club women shine in Volleyball

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 20: The women teams of Trikuta Volleyball Club excelled in the just concluded Jammu District Volleyball Championship

at MA Stadium,here.

Both senior and junior teams of the Club qualified for the final. However, seniors won the title beating their juniors.

President of the Club, Manpreet Kour and secretary, Mulkh Raj Sharma complimented the teams for emerging championships. Also

present to pat the young spikers were SAI Coach, Rajeev Dogra, Manpreet Kour, Veena Kumari and Bhavna Sharma.