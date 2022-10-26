Trevor Noah’s sarcasm-riddled swipe at racists offended by Rishi Sunak’s appointment is winning the internet

Trevor Noah is well-known around the world for making people laugh with his colourful and sarcastic takes on political and social issues.

Snippets of his satirical show, which many say are insightful and liberal political commentary, are often shared on social media by millions of users.

Noah’s impeccable sense of humour and his desire to not shy away from controversy has made him a Television superstar in the past few years.

On the latest episode of his show, he decided to take a swipe at British racists who took offence to Rishi Sunak, a non-white, becoming the prime minister of the UK.

Introducing the new UK PM, Noah said, “The UK’s Prime Minister is former Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak. And he is Indian, he is Hindu, and he is only 42 years old, which means he will probably serve well into his 42 and halves. And let’s not forget another important first, he is the first British PM who is an absolute snack.”