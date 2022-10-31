Translucia & Sunovatech announce initiatives to build a metaverse and talent ecosystem

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Following their recent partnership announcement, Translucia, the metaverse developer subsidiary of T&B

Media Global (Thailand) and Sunovatech India, an immersive and extended reality company, today announced a series of

initiatives to build a metaverse and talent ecosystem.

Translucia has partnered globally to build a comprehensive ecosystem with metaverse elements to create a virtual world

worth US$3 billion. Sunovatech will act as a production hub to build 3D assets, environments and modules for the Translucia

metaverse.The collaboration will also bring together major businesses and startups specializing in related metaverse

technologies to contribute to building a comprehensive ecosystem. The engagement will involve businesses across verticals,

including healthcare, education, art & culture, technology and real estate.

Growing global interest in metaverse projects has brought businesses into the space. The collaboration betweenTranslucia

andSunovatech will engage with industry leaders, startups, and the related ecosystem, to bring the unreal community under

one roof, with plans to reveal a unique Virtual Experience launch by early next year. Under the partnership, Translucia has

agreed to provide support,cooperation and investment, holding hands to jointly develop Translucia metaverse on a global scale.

With over 20 years of experience, Sunovatech will design 3D virtual reality experiences for Translucia. Sunovatech, which

specializes in 3D modelling and rendering design, will assist in the development of 3D assets and environments for visualizing

by utilizing its exceptional Unreal engine technology development and specialists.

Dr. JwanwatAhriyavraromp, Founder and CEO of T&B Media Global and Founder of Transluciasaid,“We have partnered

with businesses across the globe in technology infrastructure development, creativity, interactive user experience, finance and

economics/tokenomicstobuild a US$3 billion interconnected metaverses and we believe India is a perfect destination to explore

talent that would help to accelerate our project. Building a metaverse is a complex process and this partnership will enable the

unification of experts from around all the related technologies on a single platform to make this vision a reality.

Adding to the announcement, Rishi Ahuja, Founder of Sunovatech, said “We are excited to enter this new phase of

the collaboration where we will engage with the Indian ecosystem working on metaverse and other immersive technologies. At

present, there are around 50-60 companies working in this space in India. Our end goal is to work together with them to use the

expertise of each and every of these companies to make something which can compete on the global stage. Also, India is a

house to a large talent pool for technology and with new age technologies like metaverse, AR/VR, etc. playing a huge role for

the future growth of countries, we also look forward to building a strong talent ecosystem as well under this partnership.

Sunovatech will be a gateway for Translucia to enter India and engage with the growing ecosystem for the metaverse here.”