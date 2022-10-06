Translucia partners with Sunovatech to build US$3 Bn Inter connected Metaverses

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Translucia, a subsidiary of T&B Media Global (Thailand), today announced its entry into Indian market by forging a

partnership with Sunovatech India, a specialist immersive and Extended Reality Company to build a comprehensive ecosystem with

metaverse elements to create a virtual world worth US$3 billion.In this global alliance, other partners include Sygnum world’s first

digital asset bank and the first to offer secure “Custody” digital banking, Two Bulls, a Metaverse R&D Center in Melbourne and Black

flame. Under the partnership, Sunovatech will act as a production hub for building 3D Assets, Environments and modules of the

metaverse. Sunovatech will design a 3D virtual reality experience for Translucia. Specializing in 3D modeling and rendering design,

Sunovatech will be helping to develop 3D assets and environments for visualizing Translucia, using its exceptional Unreal Engine

technology development and specialists.

Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Founder and CEO of T&B Media Global and Founder of Translucia, said that partnering with global

experts would enable Translucia to perfectly integrate with other metaverses. We are delighted to work with Sunovatech India

including our global partners, these partners bring their unique expertise, talent and advanced technologies to help Translucia

achieve its goals. Sunovatech contribution is critical as the talent from India will bring in quality, speed of production, cost efficiency,

and commitment. Translucia aims to develop an ‘infinite universe’ capable of interconnectivity with other metaverses leveraging Web

3.0 capabilities. The Translucia universe will have shared infrastructure, utilities, technologies, hardware, and software. The

development will provide a new experience that leads users to a truly immersive experience that connects the real and virtual worlds.

Dr. Jwanwat further added, “Early next year, we’ll reveal Translucia’s uniqueness in our Virtual Experience launch, letting interested

parties get a glimpse of Transluciafor the first time.” On the partnership, Mr. Rishi Ahuja, Founder, Sunovatech said “We are really

excited to be part of this unique and extensive project, this partnership uniquely opens access to a large volume of 3D Assets for

Translucia Owned By Sunovatech. We will bring in production speed, finest processes of the Metaverse with harmonized

international standards and managed production base in India. Sunovatech’s resources will build various components and Assets

of the Metaverse as a service contract with various stakeholders to deliver in the Translucia interconnected Metaverse.”