Train service between Baramulla-Budgam to remain suspended tomorrow

Srinagar, Oct 04: The authorities on Tuesday said that train service between Baramulla and Budgam section will remain suspended on October 05 in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Baramulla to address a public rally.

According to a communique, the train service between Baramulla and Budgam section will remain suspended in connection with the VVIP visit to Baramulla.

The communique reads that the train service has been suspended in view of the present security scenario.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, is scheduled to address a public rally in Baramulla district tomorrow—(KNO)