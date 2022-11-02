Traffic movement resumes on Srinagar-Leh highway

By Northlines

SRINAGAR, Nov 2: The traffic movement on Srinagar- highway, which was suspended on Tuesday after fresh snowfall near Zoji La, was restored on Wednesday morning.
Quoting an official, that the road was opened for two-way traffic this morning. and traffic police on its official Twitter handle also informed that traffic on the highway has been restored.“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Mughal road and SSG(Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri) road through for vehicular movement,” the police said in the tweet.

