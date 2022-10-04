Tourism Deptt organizes cultural bonanza as part of ongoing Navratra Festival

JAMMU, Oct 3: As a part of the ongoing festivities of the Navratra celebration, the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu under the supervision of Secretary Tourism J&K Sarmad Hafeez organized a grand cultural bonanza at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar, here.

The event commenced with lighting of ceremonial lamp by chief guest Dr Rashmi Singh, Commissioner State Taxes, J&K and other esteemed guests. The chief guest hoped that many more events shall follow at Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Jammu said that the Directorate of Tourism Jammu is organizing Navratra Festival at Katra and other places like Sarthal in Kishtwar, Hiranagar in Kathua, Jagti and Raghunath Bazaar in Jammu and this cultural celebratory night is in continuation to the efforts to enhance the fold of celebrations during Navratra Festival in the entire Jammu Division.

The festival started with the Ganesh Vandana, Mata ki Bhaint, and there after ‘Open MIC’ platform witnessed many local budding performers who charmed the audience with their poems, songs, dance performances and showcased the local talent. The ‘Open MIC’ was followed with a scintillating cultural Kud dance performance by Bakkal Kud Party from Reasi, which mesmerized the audience to the local dogri folk dance.

Later in the evening, high energy performances were by local Jammu artists Shumalini Goswami, Shubham Shiva, Rachi Mahajan, while Dandiya-Garbawas was performed by Rakesh Kona. The audience also joined in the celebratory ambience and the chorus of Kud and Dandiya beats marked the celebratory mood of the Navratra festivities. The event concluded with another energetic performance by famous singer Armaan Bedil.

On the occasion, the Tourism Department also felicitated the winners of “Sabse Bada Ghumakkad” Photography Competition which was organized by the department online and received immense response from the travel enthusiasts.The department had also installed a LED screen at the venue to highlight the tourist destinations of Jammu region which was a visual treat for the travel enthusiasts.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Joint Director Tourism said that the Department will continue its efforts in organizing many more online competitions so that the public engagement with the department increases and this also helps to bring hidden talent to the front along with putting much needed emphasis on the unexplored tourist destinations of Jammu region.

The event was also graced by Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity), Ambika Bali, Assistant Director Tourism, Katra, Neha Mahajan Deputy Director Tourism, Mehak Gupta, Rajesh Raina Tourist Officer and other officials of the Tourism Department.