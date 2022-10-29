To counter the Dragon’s challenge

The United States said that it would strengthen its defence ties with India in order to thwart China’s growing influence in the

region. The Joe Biden administration stated that China poses the most significant and systemic challenge, while Russia

represents acute risks to crucial US national interests overseas and at home, the US National Defence Strategy 2022,

which was issued on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Department will advance Major Defence Partnership with India to strengthen its

capacity to prevent PCR’s (People’s Republic of China) aggression and to secure free and open access to the Indian

Ocean region.”

The US DOD report also states that the US government will support efforts by allies to counter Chinese campaigns to assert

control over the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, South China Sea, and disputed land borders like those with India. This is quite in

line with the ongoing manoeuvres in the Indo-Pacific.

The memo also stated that the PRC’s coercive and increasingly aggressive effort to reshape the Indo-Pacific region

and the international order to suit its interests and authoritarian preferences posed the greatest threat to US national

security.

The United States has assertively reaffirmed its stance, referring to China as a “adversary.” India, one of the nations

impacted by Chinese hostilities in eastern Ladakh, has sided with the world community in protesting Beijing’s imperialist

plans for the South China Sea and argued for unrestricted and open access to the sea.

It’s interesting to note that later this month, the US Army will conduct a joint exercise with the Indian Army in Auli in

Uttarakhand. The action is consistent with the policy statement that was published earlier this month.

President Joe Biden stated that the United States does not seek conflict with China and that Chinese President Xi Jinping is

aware of this while meeting with his senior military advisers. According to Biden, the United States would continue to take

the lead on many issues, including climate change, the Indo-Pacific area, and Russia’s aggressiveness in Ukraine. We don’t

want to fight the Chinese, he declared. The United States would “keep the lines of communication open, and that includes

at the leader level,” according to John Kirby, a spokesperson for Biden’s National Security Council. It would be Biden’s first

encounter with Xi as president when world leaders assemble for a Group of 20 gathering in Bali next month, according to

him, and teams are still planning the meeting. As he won a record-breaking third term, Xi surrounded himself with close

associates and abandoned the joint leadership paradigm that had guided China’s growth to become the second-largest

economy in the world. According to those familiar with the Biden administration’s thinking, US officials predicted that Xi

would continue his isolationist views and would leave the party feeling emboldened and more hostile toward the US and

other countries.