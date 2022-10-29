To counter the Dragon’s challenge

The United States said that it would strengthen its defence ties with India in order to thwart China’s growing influence in the
region. The Joe Biden administration stated that China poses the most significant and systemic challenge, while Russia
represents acute risks to crucial US national interests overseas and at home, the US National Defence Strategy 2022,
which was issued on Thursday.
According to the statement, the Department will advance Major Defence Partnership with India to strengthen its
capacity to prevent PCR’s (People’s Republic of China) aggression and to secure free and open access to the Indian
Ocean region.”
The US DOD report also states that the US government will support efforts by allies to counter Chinese campaigns to assert
control over the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, South China Sea, and disputed land borders like those with India. This is quite in
line with the ongoing manoeuvres in the Indo-Pacific.
The memo also stated that the PRC’s coercive and increasingly aggressive effort to reshape the Indo-Pacific region
and the international order to suit its interests and authoritarian preferences posed the greatest threat to US national
security.
The United States has assertively reaffirmed its stance, referring to China as a “adversary.” India, one of the nations
impacted by Chinese hostilities in eastern Ladakh, has sided with the world community in protesting Beijing’s imperialist
plans for the South China Sea and argued for unrestricted and open access to the sea.
It’s interesting to note that later this month, the US Army will conduct a joint exercise with the Indian Army in Auli in
Uttarakhand. The action is consistent with the policy statement that was published earlier this month.
President Joe Biden stated that the United States does not seek conflict with China and that Chinese President Xi Jinping is
aware of this while meeting with his senior military advisers. According to Biden, the United States would continue to take
the lead on many issues, including climate change, the Indo-Pacific area, and Russia’s aggressiveness in Ukraine. We don’t
want to fight the Chinese, he declared. The United States would “keep the lines of communication open, and that includes
at the leader level,” according to John Kirby, a spokesperson for Biden’s National Security Council. It would be Biden’s first
encounter with Xi as president when world leaders assemble for a Group of 20 gathering in Bali next month, according to
him, and teams are still planning the meeting. As he won a record-breaking third term, Xi surrounded himself with close
associates and abandoned the joint leadership paradigm that had guided China’s growth to become the second-largest
economy in the world. According to those familiar with the Biden administration’s thinking, US officials predicted that Xi
would continue his isolationist views and would leave the party feeling emboldened and more hostile toward the US and
other countries.
To counter the Dragon’s challenge
The United States said that it would strengthen its defence ties with India in order to thwart China’s growing influence in the