The longest Fly-over in Jammu awaits inauguration!

Jammu Tawi, October 30

The longest flyover in Jammu and Kashmir has been completed and is awaiting a formal inauguration.

This 4.6 km-long flyover is built on the Jammu-Akhnoor road and connects Ranbir Canal Head to Ganesh Vihar Muthi near the Directorate of School Education, Jammu. Although it is complete, it has not been officially dedicated to the people.

A company named Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited under the Union Ministry of Roads and Highways is working on the road-widening project which has a total cost of Rs 1,345 crore and has been divided into four packages.

The flyover has been constructed under Package II, while under Package III, 60 percent of the work has been completed.

General Manager of Project Monitoring at Jammu-Akhnoor SP Sangwan told media that the Tagnesh Vihar Muthi flyover, the longest canal head in Jammu and Kashmir, has been completed quickly and there has not been a single accident on it.

The construction work started in November 2018, which was paralysed for almost two years as people from a few villages in Palura moved the high court. The land of the flyover was transferred in January 2021. Despite shortage of manpower and material, oxygen cylinders for welding due to the covid pandemic, the company completed the work by September 15, 2022.

During this time, demolition of structures, relocation of water supply line, shifting of cabling of underground 11 and 33 kV VHT line were important works. The work was allotted to Singhala Construction Company, which constructed the 4.6 km-long flyover consisting of eight lanes, including four service lanes at a cost of Rs 274 crore.