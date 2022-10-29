The Bold Statement on Gilgit-Baltistan!

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, declared outright on
Thursday that India's northward march of development will come
to a head in Gilgit Baltistan. With this announcement, Rajnath
made it appear that India would take back Gilgit-Baltistan and
PoK as the territory has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. He
referred to the Parliament's resolution in 1994 to reclaim the
lands that the neighbouring country had "illegally occupied."
The defence minister said Pakistan will have to "face its
repercussions" for the atrocities it committed against the
residents of PoJK.
Gilgit-Baltistan, located where the Karakoram, Himalayas, and
Hindu Kush mountain ranges intersect, is a significant
geostrategic location. Due to the fact that the area practically
gives Pakistan free and direct land access to its ally China via
the Karakoram Highway in Xinjiang, India has been closely
monitoring its activities since 1947 and even more so since 2014.
The predominantly Shia population of this region of India has
been fighting Islamabad's atrocities by itself since 1947. Most
people there are big fans of India. A man from Kargil who was
now a pilot travelled to Gilgit-Baltistan in 1980 to reunite with
family members he had not seen since the 1947–1948 conflict in
J&K. In his memoirs he described that with the exception of
Arabic and English, he saw that every signboard bearing a
location's name was written in Devanagari script (Hindi). The
natives included the Devanagari feature in their confident hope
that it would help the Indian Army when it saved them from
Pakistan's clutches. Every home in Gilgit-Baltistan had a custom
of making 10 extra Roties (Chappaties) in anticipation of the
Indian Army’s arrival (till 1980s). They waited till the 1980s until
the Pakistani Army crushed them, radicalised them, and gave
their territory to China. Our ineffective politicians were too
preoccupied with consolidating their family rule and forming
alliances and maintaining their positions of power with the aid of
local political parties (among whom many are corrupt caste
based dynasts and have no interest in Geo strategic and
international affairs as well as National interest too). We can only
hope that the growing interest in the area since 2014 will bring
about the change.
Gilgit-Baltistan and POK could not be retrieved by India since it
did not want to. Because Pakistan has different goals and
strategies, India tried to resolve this issue through politics or the
legal system, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Reviewing the
history of Indo-Pak ties over the previous seven decades makes
it quite evident that Pakistan wants to retake the remaining
Jammu and Kashmir by whatever means. Instead of retrieving
POK, India's policy has been to thwart Pakistan's efforts and
safeguard Jammu and Kashmir.
What India won on the battlefields, it lost at the subsequent
negotiating table, as evidenced by each war that Pakistan started
and lost!
Pakistan has been adamant for snatching Jammu and Kashmir
by all means. Since the 1990s, it has used terrorism as a strategy
after failing in conventional conflict. However, Indian policy has
been always overly defensive and to defend India and its citizens
from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The current Indian
government has taken a proactive and assertive stance on these
concerns for the last few years.
As Pakistan is unwilling to use legal or political means to resolve
this, the defensive policy will not allow POK or Gilgit Baltistan to
return to India. India needs to develop a new strategy if it is
serious about POK.
Hope that the people of Gilgit Baltistan would reunite with their
rightful home through covert activities that appear to have begun
in the last few years and necessarily followed by overt action too
at the right time.