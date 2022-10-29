The Bold Statement on Gilgit-Baltistan!

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, declared outright on

Thursday that India's northward march of development will come

to a head in Gilgit Baltistan. With this announcement, Rajnath

made it appear that India would take back Gilgit-Baltistan and

PoK as the territory has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. He

referred to the Parliament's resolution in 1994 to reclaim the

lands that the neighbouring country had "illegally occupied."

The defence minister said Pakistan will have to "face its

repercussions" for the atrocities it committed against the

residents of PoJK.

Gilgit-Baltistan, located where the Karakoram, Himalayas, and

Hindu Kush mountain ranges intersect, is a significant

geostrategic location. Due to the fact that the area practically

gives Pakistan free and direct land access to its ally China via

the Karakoram Highway in Xinjiang, India has been closely

monitoring its activities since 1947 and even more so since 2014.

The predominantly Shia population of this region of India has

been fighting Islamabad's atrocities by itself since 1947. Most

people there are big fans of India. A man from Kargil who was

now a pilot travelled to Gilgit-Baltistan in 1980 to reunite with

family members he had not seen since the 1947–1948 conflict in

J&K. In his memoirs he described that with the exception of

Arabic and English, he saw that every signboard bearing a

location's name was written in Devanagari script (Hindi). The

natives included the Devanagari feature in their confident hope

that it would help the Indian Army when it saved them from

Pakistan's clutches. Every home in Gilgit-Baltistan had a custom

of making 10 extra Roties (Chappaties) in anticipation of the

Indian Army’s arrival (till 1980s). They waited till the 1980s until

the Pakistani Army crushed them, radicalised them, and gave

their territory to China. Our ineffective politicians were too

preoccupied with consolidating their family rule and forming

alliances and maintaining their positions of power with the aid of

local political parties (among whom many are corrupt caste

based dynasts and have no interest in Geo strategic and

international affairs as well as National interest too). We can only

hope that the growing interest in the area since 2014 will bring

about the change.

Gilgit-Baltistan and POK could not be retrieved by India since it

did not want to. Because Pakistan has different goals and

strategies, India tried to resolve this issue through politics or the

legal system, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Reviewing the

history of Indo-Pak ties over the previous seven decades makes

it quite evident that Pakistan wants to retake the remaining

Jammu and Kashmir by whatever means. Instead of retrieving

POK, India's policy has been to thwart Pakistan's efforts and

safeguard Jammu and Kashmir.

What India won on the battlefields, it lost at the subsequent

negotiating table, as evidenced by each war that Pakistan started

and lost!

Pakistan has been adamant for snatching Jammu and Kashmir

by all means. Since the 1990s, it has used terrorism as a strategy

after failing in conventional conflict. However, Indian policy has

been always overly defensive and to defend India and its citizens

from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The current Indian

government has taken a proactive and assertive stance on these

concerns for the last few years.

As Pakistan is unwilling to use legal or political means to resolve

this, the defensive policy will not allow POK or Gilgit Baltistan to

return to India. India needs to develop a new strategy if it is

serious about POK.

Hope that the people of Gilgit Baltistan would reunite with their

rightful home through covert activities that appear to have begun

in the last few years and necessarily followed by overt action too

at the right time.