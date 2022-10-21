Terror ecosystem is breathing its last breath: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, October 21: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended the Police Commemoration Day Parade at Armed Police Complex, Zewan, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Memorial and paid homage to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country.“I pay my tributes to the memory of all police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. We are forever indebted to our security forces for their selfless service to the nation. Their sacrifice and service to the nation would always be remembered”, said the Lt Governor.

Jammu Kashmir Police and Security Forces are a symbol of courage, dedication and selfless service. They have always exhibited high level of professional excellence under extremely challenging circumstances to provide safe and secure environment to citizens, the Lt Governor observed.

Police Commemoration Day is also an occasion to remember the brave hearts of police forces who sacrificed their lives while protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation on snow clad mountains of Ladakh. I salute the 1604 brave soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland, said the Lt Governor.

There is a need to immortalize stories of service and dedication to the nation. ‘Gaurav Stambh’ in Srinagar will serve as a symbol of our martyrs’ valour and sacrifice and I am confident the stories of their courage will inspire every citizen, he added.

Paying his respect to the families of all the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice, the Lt Governor observed that there can be no greater service than the service of the family of the brave hearts.

‘I respectfully bow down to the families of martyrs for their sacrifice and dedication to the nation’, the Lt Governor said.

Welfare of martyr’s families is the top priority of the government. Necessary steps have been taken to secure their livelihood, education and other benefits to enable them to lead a dignified life, the Lt Governor added.The Lt Governor said, it is only due to the sheer grit and dedication of our police and security forces that the terror ecosystem is breathing its last breath and we are determined to stamp out terrorism menace.





On behest of neighboring country, certain desperate elements are targeting innocent civilians. I want to assure the people that each teardrop of families will be avenged. We will pay a befitting tribute to our martyrs by striking the last nail in the coffin of terrorism, said the Lt Governor.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also urged the society to discharge their collective responsibility and take a firm stand against those who are trying to sow the poison of terrorism and separatism in the society.The way the enlightened people have come out against terrorists and expressed their anger against the recent killings of civilians, gives us a hope that this evil will die soon and disappear from the society, he added.Violence has no place in civilized society. However, there are a few elements trying to justify despicable acts because of their self interest. Action will be taken against such people as per the law of the land, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor asked the JKP and other security forces to closely monitor subversive elements and take swift and appropriate action. He also emphasized on evolving strategies for effective monitoring and quick response in fighting conventional as well as modern threats, intensifying crackdown on narco-terror networks and incorporating innovative technology into the police system.The Lt Governor lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Security Force, Army and Disaster Response Force for doing commendable job in maintaining law and order, traffic management, anti-terror operations, providing relief to the people and saving lives during unfortunate natural calamities.

The Lt Governor said, the new Jammu Kashmir has also brought new hopes, new aspirations for the younger generation. The enthusiasm of all sections of the society in the Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav has infused a new inspiration in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.





SJM. Gillani, ADGP J&K Armed Police read the names of brave hearts of Police who attained martyrdom during the year fighting crime and ensuring safety of the nation.

In the memory of martyred Policemen, a Roll of Honour was presented by various contingents. The arms were reversed and a two-minute silence was observed to honour the Martyrs.

The Lt Governor also visited the Blood Donation Camp organized to mark the occasion and interacted with the donors.Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC, 15 Corps; Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar ADGP Kashmir; senior officers of Police and Civil Administration, retired personnel and Family members of the Martyrs were present on the occasion.