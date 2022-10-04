Tennis Volleyball C’ship team screened

JAMMU, Oct 3: Tennis Volleyball Association of J&K conducted screening for 23rd National Tennis Volleyball Championships in sub-junior and junior (boys and girls) age categories, here today.

The championship is scheduled to be held at Tamil Nadu from 7 to 9 of October. Players selected from various districts of the J&K UT on the basis of their performance including 25 boys and girls.

The screening was conducted by the screening committee at MA Stadium, Jammu under the supervision of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer in presence of Satish Gupta, Manager, Danish Sharma, executive member TVAJK.