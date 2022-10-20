Tata Motors wins order for 200 electric buses to be operated in J&K

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has won the tender of

200 electric buses, floated by Jammu Smart City Limited, for Jammu and Srinagar. Tata Motors have entered into a strategic

collaboration for the deployment of the electric buses in twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir. The collaboration is a part of

an initiative of Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir to establish an

environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport for Jammu and Srinagar. 150 units of 9-metre

and 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses will be supplied as part of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir’s initiative for

environmentally friendly public transportation.

As part of the contract, Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain Tata Starbus electric buses for a period of 12

years. Commenting on the announcement, Arun Mehta, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir, said, “With a major

paradigm shift towards clean public transport, the citizens of Jammu and Srinagar need a green mobility solution. We are

happy to reinstate our association with Tata Motors for our public transportation needs. These electric buses will not only

be a medium to commute, but will also be an enabler towards creating an eco-friendly Jammu & Kashmir.”

Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, HU&DD, Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir, added, “Electric vehicles are the future of transport as

they are eco-friendly, ideal for the urban environment and contribute to reducing pollution levels.” Speaking at the occasion,

Asim Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said, “Sustainable public transport is the need

of the hour, and we are delighted that Tata Motors has got the opportunity to serve the commuters in Jammu & Kashmir. Our

state-of-the-art electric buses are equipped with modern features that define safe and comfortable travel. We are happy to

support the Government of Jammu & Kashmir’s vision of providing eco-friendly transport solutions.”