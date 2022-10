Srinagar, Oct 03: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday appointed two former ministers as office bearers of his newly launched party Democratic Azad Party in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a communiqué, former ministers Taj Mohi-ud-Din and R S Chib were appointed as Treasurer and General Secretary respectively of the DAP.

Notably, former chief minister of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad recently launched his own outfit after ending his decades old association with the Indian National Congress.