Students studying in Govt schools to avail books in public schools, libraries

Srinagar, Oct 20: By the end of this academic year, the school students studying in government-run-schools of Jammu and Kashmir are set to enjoy the perks of reading age-appropriate books in the public schools and libraries.

In this regard, Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha is procuring the books for all students of their respective age.

Officials at Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha said, “We will procure the live and other books for the libraries and we have received grants for that by the Ministry of Education (MoE).”

The official further said that the guidelines have been issued by the ministry and the department will accordingly procure the books as per the directions.

On asking as to when the books will be procured, the official said, “I think that by December-2022, we will procure and start issuing the books to students.”

In the meantime, the MoE in a Project Approval Board (PAB) has said National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emphasized the importance of libraries and books including development of enjoyable and inspirational books in Indian languages, availability and accessibility of books in school and public libraries, strengthening of libraries and building a culture of reading across the country.

Keeping this in view, the library guidelines were further revised by the ministry and shared with concerned authorities.

“States and Union Territories (UTs) may follow the revised guidelines and ensure that age appropriate books are available in the libraries, and borrowing of books for reading by students is 100 percent,” MoE said.