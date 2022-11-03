Student gets 5-year jail for 'celebrating' Pulwama attack

Bangaluru, Nov 02:

A special court here has sentenced a 22-year-old student to five years imprisonment and

imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for making derogatory comments on Facebook after the terror

attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama in 2019.

The order was passed by the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge (special judge for trial in

NIA cases).

The accused, Faiz Rasheed, was 19 and a college student at the time of the crime and has been

in custody for three and a half years. The court found him guilty under Sections 153-A

(promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 201 (causing

disappearance of evidence) of the IPC. Rasheed had made 23 comments “celebrating” the terror

attack and mocking the Army.