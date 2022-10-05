Struggling with Dark Circles?

DIY masks to nourish it and keep it from wrinkling

SHAHNAZ HUSAIN

Why does the skin around the eyes always exhibit the first signs of ageing? Well, this skin is incredibly thin—the thinnest in the

body with a fine texture.

The lack of oil glands around the eyes makes this skin especially susceptible to damage from our lifestyle choices.

Some beauty-related eye troubles include dark circles, puffiness and swelling around the eyes which are commonly seen in

both men and women over 40 years of age. Dark circles are tough to get rid of and they tend to make one look tired, stressed,

and old. It can be caused by sun exposure, stress, ageing, lack of sleep, allergies and even genetics.

Even though you can simply conceal dark circles, it is better to treat the problem area directly using natural ingredients.

Here are homemade eye masks you can try.:

Tea bags mask

Tea bags, including green tea, black tea, and many other herbal teas, are an excellent treatment for dark circles under the

eyes. For five to ten minutes, place some used tea bags in the refrigerator. Then place wet tea bags over your eyes for ten to

fifteen minutes. One of the finest natural treatments for dark circles around the eyes.

Take 2 green tea bags and add a few drops of rosewater to them using a dropper.: Place those tea bags into a refrigerator

for about 5 minutes before placing them on your eyes. Due to its higher flavonoid content, green tea can help reduce the

appearance of under-eye bags greatly. Do this once a week and you shall see the results soon

Potato & cucumber mask

Juice from the cucumber and potatoes should be mixed equally. Apply it around your eyes and gently press it into your skin

with your ring finger. After fifteen minutes, rinse it off with normal water. The potato juice has spot-lightening abilities that will

help to lighten the dark circles beneath your eyes, while the cooling cucumber juice will refresh the area’s parched skin.

Kesar & milk mask——

Apply cotton wool pads soaked in the kesar and milk mixture under the eyes or use them as eye pads for 30 minutes. This

will help in reducing dryness and tone the skin around the eyes.

Milk & Turmeric Eye Mask

Mix one tablespoon turmeric with one tablespoon of milk or buttermilk in a small bowl. Apply the mixture onto your under-

eye area (avoiding the eyes). Leave on for 10 minutes, and wash it off with clean fresh water

Rose water mask

Make two solid square pads out of cotton wool. Soak them in chilled rose water. Now, lie down, close your eyes, and place

the wet pads over them. Aim to leave them on for 15 minutes. Rose water can make you feel incredibly relaxed in addition to

tightening and toning your skin.

Grate one whole cucumber and squeeze the juice out of it. Mix one teaspoon of rose water into the juice and mix well. Dip a

cotton pad in the mixture. Keep the dipped cotton pads under the eyes for 30 minutes. Remove the pads and rinse them off.

Follow up with a nourishing eye cream. . Also, you can freeze the mixture in an ice tray and rub the ice cubes around your eyes

to reduce puffiness in a jiffy.

Almond oil mask

You can really benefit from using this one-ingredient mask to treat any issues pertaining to the under-eye area. Take a very

small amount of pure almond oil near the eyes and massage it gently into the skin with just your ring finger for one minute

under each eye. After 15 minutes, carefully wipe it off with wet cotton wool. This can help you if you do it every night before

bed.

Mix one spoon of almond oil with one spoon of honey and mix well. Massage this mixture under your eyes.

Wash off after 15 minutes and apply a moisturizer or under-eye cream.

Your under-eye area will receive unparalleled nourishment from these simple DIY home remedies. So give these a shot and

incorporate them into your skincare regimen.

The author is international

fame beauty expert and is called herbal queen of India