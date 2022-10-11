Sterlite Power certified as a Great Place to Work, 2 yrs in a row

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Sterlite Power, a leading power transmission developer and solutions provider, has been certified as a Great Place to Work

in India, from September 2022- September 2023, by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This is the second consecutive year that the

company has got Great Place to Work-Certified. The annual certification recognizes Sterlite Power’s efforts towards building a purposeful

and high-growth organizational culture. Sterlite Power has been constantly innovating and pioneering people practices in the realms of

hiring, engagement, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition, employee relations, social security, and career & development. The Great

Place to Work Certification is awarded to organizations that have best-in-class people practices and provide outstanding employee

experiences. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work® Model© which includes the Trust Index© Survey and the Cultural

Audit©, with the survey requiring a minimum of 70% positive responses. The Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Employee Survey

evaluates companies across sectors on numerous parameters to arrive at the coveted list. Commenting on the achievement, Pratik

Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power said, “Proud to see Sterlite Power certified as a Great Place to Work® for two years.

This is a testament to our commitment to creating a culture that supports the ideas, aspirations, and well-being of our people and makes

working at Sterlite Power a truly empowering experience for everyone.” Kamaljeet Kaur, Group CHRO, Sterlite Power, said, “We have

always kept our people at the heart of our people’s decisions. The Great Place to Work® Certification is a promising testament of our

collective effort in creating a vibrant workplace culture for our people. The certification also offers us actionable insights and

recommendations from employees to help us sustain a great workplace.”