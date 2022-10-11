Sterlite Power certified as a Great Place to Work, 2 yrs in a row

NL Corresspondent
Jammu Tawi: Sterlite Power, a leading power transmission developer and solutions provider, has been certified as a Great Place to Work
in India, from September 2022- September 2023, by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This is the second consecutive year that the
company has got Great Place to Work-Certified. The annual certification recognizes Sterlite Power’s efforts towards building a purposeful
and high-growth organizational culture. Sterlite Power has been constantly innovating and pioneering people practices in the realms of
hiring, engagement, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition, employee relations, social security, and career & development. The Great
Place to Work Certification is awarded to organizations that have best-in-class people practices and provide outstanding employee
experiences. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work® Model© which includes the Trust Index© Survey and the Cultural
Audit©, with the survey requiring a minimum of 70% positive responses. The Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Employee Survey
evaluates companies across sectors on numerous parameters to arrive at the coveted list. Commenting on the achievement, Pratik
Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power said, “Proud to see Sterlite Power certified as a Great Place to Work® for two years.
This is a testament to our commitment to creating a culture that supports the ideas, aspirations, and well-being of our people and makes
working at Sterlite Power a truly empowering experience for everyone.” Kamaljeet Kaur, Group CHRO, Sterlite Power, said, “We have
always kept our people at the heart of our people’s decisions. The Great Place to Work® Certification is a promising testament of our
collective effort in creating a vibrant workplace culture for our people. The certification also offers us actionable insights and
recommendations from employees to help us sustain a great workplace.”
