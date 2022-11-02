State Investigation Agency celebrates first Raising Day

JAMMU, Nov 1: The first Raising Day of State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police was celebrated today at Miran Sahib, here.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh was the chief guest and Special DG CID J&K R R Swain was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Special DGP Crime J&K AK Choudhary, ADG Security J&K Dr SD Singh Jamwal, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, ADG Railways Sunil Kumar, ADG (Coord) PHQ Danesh Rana, Director SKPAU Garib Dass, Director ACB Anand Jain, IGP BSF Jammu DK Boora, IGP Headquarters PHQ BS Tuti, IGP CID J&K MN Tiwari, IGP Traffic Vikramjeet Singh, DIG JSK Vivek Gupta, DIG BSF S P S Sandhu, DPT Shridhar Patil, SO to IGP Tech Sargun Shukla, AIGs of PHQ, SSPs, Senior Prosecution Officers and other gazetted and non-gazetted officers of different wings, units and CID attended the function.

At the very outset of his address, the DGP said that during its first year of working, the SIA has investigated 450 cases of special nature with the overall disposal rate of 65 per cent. He said that in addition to this J&K Police has created new investigation units at district level called SIUs (Special Investigation Units) and added that these units too would complement and supplement the investigation process of UAPA cases.

He said that SIA has brought a lot of value addition to the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police. He said that SIA has emerged as a strong investigation arm of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the kind of fear SIA has been able to generate among the anti-peace elements is tremendous. Singh said that PHQ is providing all possible support to strengthen this wing.

In his address, the Special DG CID RR Swain said that the proposal of highlighting and underlining the good work of SIA is an initiative to remind ourselves about our responsibilities and reach to the wider family of J&K Police to boost the morale and energy of the organization. He said that the spirit behind the entire exercise was to underline that the extreme hard work, valour, courage and the raw energy which J&K Police displayed over the last 30 years where the military ability of enemy has been degraded.SSP SIA Jammu Shiv Kumar also spoke on the occasion and gave detailed insight about the coming into existence of SIA and its working. In the beginning of the function one minute of silence was observed in order to pay homage to the brave martyrs of J&K Police.

The vote of thanks was presented by IGP CID MN Tiwari.

Meanwhile, the DGP Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of Rs 68 lakh in favour of sixty eight police personnel of J&K Police who retired from active services after attaining superannuation or on voluntary retirement.

Sanction has been issued in favour of six gazetted officers, forty four non-gazette, seventeen lower subordinates and one follower. The personnel belong to different units and wings of the department.

Retirement gift of Rs 1 lakh each is sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.