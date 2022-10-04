SSB Paper Leak Racket: Govt Recalls Four Members

SRINAGAR: In a major decision after the sensational recruitment scam that led to the cancelation of their selection lists, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday recalled four members from the J8K Services Selection Board.

According to Government Order No 1141-JK(GAD) of 2022 issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, in the interest of administration, Shagun Sharma, Member, Ashiq Hussain Lily, Member, Neelam Khajuria, Member, Narayan Dutt, Member are hereby recalled from the J8K Services Selection Board and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, with immediate effect.

Consequent upon the above, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect, it reads.

Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

Amit Vermani, JKAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

Reyaz Ahmad Malik, JKAS, Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Controller of Examinations in the J&K Services Selection Board.

Atul Kumar, JKAS, Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.