‘Srinagar Eye’ mooted in Dal Lake on pattern of ‘London Eye’

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: In what could be a major boost to the tourism sector in the Kashmir Valley, the

Government is likely to install “Srinagar Eye” on the pattern of the famous “London Eye” inside the

world-famous Dal Lake in Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Sources said that like “London Eye”, the government is planning to construct “Srinagar Eye” with a

giant “Ferris Wheel” inside the Dal Lake for the attraction of tourists to the Valley.

They said that a location has also been shortlisted for construction of the same and if this goes

through, it could become a huge attraction for tourists and will be a major boost to the tourism

sector as well in the Valley.

The London Eye, or the Millennium Wheel, is a cantilevered observation wheel on the South Bank of

the River Thames in London. It is Europe’s tallest cantilevered observation wheel and is the most

popular paid tourist attraction in the United Kingdom with over 3 million visitors annually.

When contacted, the director J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority, Dr Bashir Ahmad

Bhat said that the project is at Request for Proposal (R&P) stage and there are various factors to be

considered as well before the project could be finalised.

He said that the proposal was made some time back, but they have to consider certain factors like

environmental impact assessment, financial modelling and other things before it could be finalised.

Bhat also said that it will take time as environmental assessment is yet to be done. (KNO