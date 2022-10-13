SpiceJet plane lands safely at Hyderabad airport after smoke detected in cabin

NEW DELHI, Oct 13: A Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight landed safely at its destination airport after smoke was detected in the cabin during the descent. The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft that took off from Goa on Thursday morning landed in Hyderabad with fire trucks around. The aircraft was towed to the remote gate and the passengers were safely disembarked.

“SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Goa to Hyderabad landed safely at its destination on October 12 after smoke was observed in the cabin during descent. Passengers were safely disembarked,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.SpiceJet is facing scrutiny over a string of safety incidents in recent months, which prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to impose a cap of 50% on the budget airlines flights’ summer schedule. The aviation regulator imposed the restriction on SpiceJet flights on July 27 for a period of eight weeks after the airline reported frequent air safety incidents.