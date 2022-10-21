Special Secretary Youth Services and Sports inaugurates sports competitions in Ramban

NL Correspondent

Ramban, Oct 21: Special Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Rakesh Magotra today inaugurated sports competitions in

the Kabaddi and Carrom at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Ramban and the Government High School, Kanga

respectively under Jan Abhiyan of Back to Village Programme.

The Principals of the twin Institutions, PRIs and other concerned officers and officials were also present on the occasion. The

Programme was organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

The first Kabaddi competition was held between Panchayat Seri and Govindpura – B. Panchayat Govindpura beat the opponent

in a tough competition.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Secretary said that the main aim to organize sports events during the Jan Abhiyan is to

channelize the energy of youth in the right direction. The sports events are being held under Jan Abhiyan to enable youth to make

their career in the field of Games and Sports.

Later, the Special Secretary also distributed prizes and Kits among the participating teams.