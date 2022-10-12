Speaker Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana meets LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, October 11: Satish Mahana, Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Uttar Pradesh today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

Mahana discussed with the Lt Governor a range of issues related to the development and welfare of the people. He also shared his views on the present developmental scenario of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the people-centric policies of the government have opened up new avenues for the progress of the J&K UT and today Jammu Kashmir is emerging as a model of socio-economic development for the country.