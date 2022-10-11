Son of freedom fighter SK Premi calls on LG

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Rajinder Premi, son of India’s well-known freedom fighter, social reformer and litterateur, Sarwanand Kaul Premi, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here today.

During his meeting with the Lt Governor, Rajinder Premi put forth the demands for the construction of Community hall/Cultural centre at his native village Soaf-Shali, Kokernag, besides commemoration of the literary and cultural activities on the works of martyr Sarwanand Kaul Premi, who was killed by the terrorists in 1990.

He also discussed regarding commemoration of his late brother Virender Kaul and naming a PHC and Sports stadium after him.

The Lt Governor observed that Sarwanand Kaul Premi was one of the greatest writers of the country and throughout his life, he worked hard towards national integration, brotherhood and communal harmony. He assured all possible support and assistance to Rajinder Premi on the matters put forth by him.