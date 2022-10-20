Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir higher reaches, rain in plains

Srinagar, Oct 20: Rain in plains and snowfall in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir occurred during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Thursday that the same weather conditions were likely to continue.

“Light to moderate rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches of J&K is likely to occur during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.Hill stations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg received the season’s first snowfall.





The Mughal Road connecting the Valley with Poonch district of Jammu division was closed due to snowfall.

The Zabarwan Hills in Srinagar district also received light snowfall.

Minimum temperatures have dropped further due to the cold wind lashing into the plains from snow clad mountains.

People in the Valley have started wearing woollen clothes, including the thick tweed over garment called the ‘Pheran’.

Srinagar had 6.4, Pahalgam 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 0.9, Kargil 0.2 and Leh minus 3 as the minimum temperature.Jammu had 18.7, Katra 16.4, Batote 9.4, Banihal 8 and Bhaderwah 8.6 as the minimum temperature.