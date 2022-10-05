Sneha wins Bronze in National Games

JAMMU, Oct 4: Gymnast of J&K Sneha Gupta proved her supremacy by winning a Bronze medal in the ongoing 36th National Games at Gujarat, today.

She won this medal by defeating Gymnasts from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Kerala. However, the Gold medal was won by Sanyukta Gymnast from Maharashtra.Sneha is a trainee at Sports Council’s Gymnastics Academy at MA Stadium Jammu under the expert guidance of Sports Council’s coach, Krupali Singh.The vice-president Gymnastics Federation of India and president Gymnastics Association of J&K, Kiran Wattal thanked LG Manoj Sinha’s administration and Sports Council for providing world class facilities in the Gymnastics Academy of J&K.

Ravinder Singh (Secretary of Association) congratulated all the gymnasts, their parents and also lauded the efforts put in by the coaches, especially Krupali Singh who trained the gymnast and made her able to win individual bronze medal in this prestigious National Games.