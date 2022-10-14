Smriti Irani’s BIG attack on AAP for insulting PM Modi’s mother, says ‘With blessings of Arvind Kejriwal…’

New Delhi: Union Minister and firebrand BJP leader Smriti Irani has made a big attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-yar-old mother. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Irani said that the Gujarat unit of the Aam Aadmi Party insulted the 100-year-old mother of the Prime Minister just for cheap politics ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat. The BJP leader warned that by insulting the PM’s mother, the AAP leaders hurt the sentiments of Gujarat and the people there for cheap politics. “Gujaratis will teach them a lesson in the elections.”



Slamming Delhi CM Kejriwal for shielding his Gujarat unit leaders, Irani said, “With blessings of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leadership in Gujarat maliciously attacked PM’s 100-yr-old mother. That Kejriwal could fall to new lows isn’t surprising…Her only crime is that she gave birth to PM Narendra Modi. Your (AAP) leaders & workers seek to punish abuse her.”