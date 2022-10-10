Six National Games medals for J&K in Wushu

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 10: The game of Wushu has earned J&K a name in the ongoing 36th National Games at Gujarat making sure as many

as six medals.

While four Bronze medals have already been awarded, the colour of two other medals will be decided tomorrow with the holding

of finals.

Earlier, during the day, Abhishek Singh Jamwal and Abhijeet Singh of Jammu and Kashmir sailed into the finals, reports

reaching here said.

While Abhishek Singh has made it into the final in 56 kg weight category, Abhijeet has qualified in the 70 kg. Earlier, in the

semifinals, decided today, Abhishek trounced his opponent from Maharashtra. Now, he will take on his opponent from Punjab.

To confirm final berth, Abhijeet Singh defeated his opponent from Services. He will be playing against Uttar Pradesh for the gold.

Further, Ishant Singh, Owais, Pratham and Pankaj Raina lost in their respective semifinals thus won Bronze medals today.

“Wushu has so far secured six medals in the National Games and two of our players will play tomorrow for the Yellow metal,”

informed Kuldeep Handoo.