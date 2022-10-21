Sinha chairs District Dev Review Meeting Inaugurates, Lays foundation stone of several infrastructure projects

Pulwama, October 20:

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several infrastructure projects worth Rs 61 crores, during his visit to Pulwama District.

Chairing the District Development Review meeting, the Lt Governor stressed on the development of infrastructure, industries, agriculture, enhancing mobility, saturation of social welfare schemes and improving the ease of living.

The Lt Governor directed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive district level plan for self-employment of youth, promotion of tourism and culture.

While reviewing the saturation of Kisan Credit Card scheme, the Lt Governor said the landless farmers, solely dependent on livestock, must receive the financial assistance through KCC.

He further instructed the Animal, Sheep husbandry & Fisheries department to ensure insurance of all the livestock in the district.

The Lt Governor also directed the District administration to ensure youth are supported for self-employment during Back to Village Jan Abhiyan. Re-orient the planning and monitor the implementation to achieve the goal of full employment in the district, he added.

Government schemes envisage loans to poor without any guarantee. Financial inclusion is the key enabler and it is bank’s prime responsibility to improve access of the poor to banks and help alleviate poverty. Banks or concerned officers violating the norms will be penalized, said the Lt Governor.

Subject teachers’ pool system was also reviewed for seamless coordination and availability of teachers. The Lt Governor directed for timely renovation of schools and proper functioning of Vocational training and Atal tinkering labs.

Directions were issued for achieving the target of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal. SBM Phase-II works to be completed by November. Pulwama must saturate schemes like PMAY, said the Lt Governor.

While reviewing the Power Sector in the district, the chair was briefed about the preparations being made in view of the ensuing winter season; Damage & Repairs of Distribution Transformers; Buffer Stock Arrangements, Peak Demand & Supply, provisions for replacing damaged transformers within given timelines of 12 hours in urban and 24 to 48 hours in rural areas.

People should not face any problem during winters. Make adequate arrangements for uninterrupted supply of power, water & essential items, the Lt Governor told the officers.

The Lt Governor also sought report of usage of Kahcharai land retrieved by the District Administration.

The meeting was informed that the Multipurpose Cinema hall is highly appreciated by the local public and large population is taking its benefits.

The Lt Governor congratulated the District Administration and the people of Pulwama for securing top rank in District Good Governance Index.