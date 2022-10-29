SIA chargesheets 3 for Sopore plotting attack

Srinagar, Oct 28: The State Investigation Agency on Friday produced a charge-sheet
against three accused who were arrested while allegedly plotting an attack on
security forces in Sopore, Baramulla district, north Kashmir.
"Today, on October 28, 2022, P/S CIK/SIA Srinagar presented a challan (Charge-
sheet) before the Hon'ble Court of Spl. Judge Designated under NIA Act
(TADA/POTA) Baramulla u/s 7/25 I.A Act, 18, 23, 38 UA (P) Act r/w 121, 121-A IPC
of Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore against three accused namely 01) Rahid (Juvenile)
02) Amir Shafat Mir, son of Mohammad Shafi Mir, and resident of Amargrah Sopore
(Juvenile) 03) Tahir Nisar Sheikh S/O Nisar Rahid Mushtaq Ganie R/O Bagh-i-
Rehmat Sopore "According to the police.
"On receipt of a docket from Police Component Sopore that terrorists are looking for
an opportunity to attack Police/security forces in the general area of Takiybal
Sopore, the case was initially registered in Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore. According
to the information, a Joint Naka was established at Takiybal Sopore near the Govt.
Primary School, consisting of Nafri from Army 52 RR, CRPF 177 BN, and Police
Component Sopore "it was added
"During a Naka check, three people were seen travelling from Darnambal to Takiybal
Sopore in suspicious circumstances. When the trio saw the naka parties, they
attempted to flee, but were quickly and tactfully apprehended by the Naka nafri. They
identified themselves as Rahid Mushtaq Ganie S/O Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie R/O
Amargrah Sopore, Amir Shafat Mir S/O Mohammad Shafi Mir R/O Amargrah
Sopore, and Tahir Nisar Sheikh S/O Nisar Ahmad Sheikh R/O Bagh Rehmat Sopore
after preliminary questioning ". Police also stated that during their search, one pistol
with magazine and 07 live cartridges of pistol were recovered from Rahid Mushtaq
Ganie, one Ak 47 rifle and one live hand grenade were recovered from Amir Shafat
Mir, and one pistol with magazine and three live cartridges of pistol were recovered
from Tahir Nisar Sheikh.
"The trio are unclassified terrorists from the banned terror organisation LeT who
planned to carry out a terror attack. The recovered weapons and ammunition have
been seized, and FIR No. 61/2022 has been registered in P/S Tarzoo, Sopore.
However, the case was transferred to the SIA in Srinagar on July 16, 2022 for further
investigation. The SIA Srinagar conducted the investigation, which was completed in
less than four months by the SIA (Kashmir) "It stated.
"It is worth noting that terrorist handlers @ Zarar and @ Haroon, both of whom live in
Pakistan, have used cyberspace to incite, entice, and motivate Kashmiri youth,
including the accused, to join militant ranks and provide logistics for running militant
modules. The identities of handlers in Pakistan are being determined, and action to
expose them and submit evidence against them will be taken during the ongoing
investigation. These handlers had persuaded the accused to act as their sub-agent
and provide logistics for the purpose of sabotage and carrying out attacks on security
forces/vital installations in order to achieve the goal of J&K's secession from the
Union of India "it was added