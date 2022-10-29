SIA chargesheets 3 for Sopore plotting attack

Srinagar, Oct 28: The State Investigation Agency on Friday produced a charge-sheet

against three accused who were arrested while allegedly plotting an attack on

security forces in Sopore, Baramulla district, north Kashmir.

"Today, on October 28, 2022, P/S CIK/SIA Srinagar presented a challan (Charge-

sheet) before the Hon'ble Court of Spl. Judge Designated under NIA Act

(TADA/POTA) Baramulla u/s 7/25 I.A Act, 18, 23, 38 UA (P) Act r/w 121, 121-A IPC

of Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore against three accused namely 01) Rahid (Juvenile)

02) Amir Shafat Mir, son of Mohammad Shafi Mir, and resident of Amargrah Sopore

(Juvenile) 03) Tahir Nisar Sheikh S/O Nisar Rahid Mushtaq Ganie R/O Bagh-i-

Rehmat Sopore "According to the police.

"On receipt of a docket from Police Component Sopore that terrorists are looking for

an opportunity to attack Police/security forces in the general area of Takiybal

Sopore, the case was initially registered in Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore. According

to the information, a Joint Naka was established at Takiybal Sopore near the Govt.

Primary School, consisting of Nafri from Army 52 RR, CRPF 177 BN, and Police

Component Sopore "it was added

"During a Naka check, three people were seen travelling from Darnambal to Takiybal

Sopore in suspicious circumstances. When the trio saw the naka parties, they

attempted to flee, but were quickly and tactfully apprehended by the Naka nafri. They

identified themselves as Rahid Mushtaq Ganie S/O Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie R/O

Amargrah Sopore, Amir Shafat Mir S/O Mohammad Shafi Mir R/O Amargrah

Sopore, and Tahir Nisar Sheikh S/O Nisar Ahmad Sheikh R/O Bagh Rehmat Sopore

after preliminary questioning ". Police also stated that during their search, one pistol

with magazine and 07 live cartridges of pistol were recovered from Rahid Mushtaq

Ganie, one Ak 47 rifle and one live hand grenade were recovered from Amir Shafat

Mir, and one pistol with magazine and three live cartridges of pistol were recovered

from Tahir Nisar Sheikh.

"The trio are unclassified terrorists from the banned terror organisation LeT who

planned to carry out a terror attack. The recovered weapons and ammunition have

been seized, and FIR No. 61/2022 has been registered in P/S Tarzoo, Sopore.

However, the case was transferred to the SIA in Srinagar on July 16, 2022 for further

investigation. The SIA Srinagar conducted the investigation, which was completed in

less than four months by the SIA (Kashmir) "It stated.

"It is worth noting that terrorist handlers @ Zarar and @ Haroon, both of whom live in

Pakistan, have used cyberspace to incite, entice, and motivate Kashmiri youth,

including the accused, to join militant ranks and provide logistics for running militant

modules. The identities of handlers in Pakistan are being determined, and action to

expose them and submit evidence against them will be taken during the ongoing

investigation. These handlers had persuaded the accused to act as their sub-agent

and provide logistics for the purpose of sabotage and carrying out attacks on security

forces/vital installations in order to achieve the goal of J&K's secession from the

Union of India "it was added