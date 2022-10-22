SRINAGAR, Oct 22: Jammu and Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids in the early hours of Saturday in connection with a terror funding case in the Shopian district of south Kashmir, sources said. The officials of SIA along with police and CRPF personnel took part in these joint raids in Shopian district.
Home Jammu Kashmir SIA raids in J&K’s Shopian
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
clear sky
26.4 ° C
26.4 °
26.4 °
25%
1.4kmh
0%
Sun
27 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
27 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
clear sky
17.3 ° C
17.3 °
17.3 °
36%
0.7kmh
0%
Sun
17 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
clear sky
3.8 ° C
3.8 °
3.8 °
31%
0.8kmh
0%
Sun
3 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
4 °
Wed
3 °
Thu
4 °