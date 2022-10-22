SIA raids in J&K’s Shopian

By Northlines -

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: and ’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids in the early hours of Saturday in connection with a terror funding case in the Shopian district of south Kashmir, sources said. The officials of SIA along with police and CRPF personnel took part in these joint raids in Shopian district.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR