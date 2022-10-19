SIA raids at house of social media handler in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 18 : The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Tuesday conducted a raid at the house of a social media handler at Magam, who is allegedly involved in publishing of criminal content on the social media at the behest of militants.

On reliable information, a case under FIR number 18/2022 under section 153-A, 505,506 IPC and 13 UA(P) Act was registered in Police Station SIA Kashmir and investigation was taken up, a statement said.

“During investigation, it surfaced that the SM user was propagating anti-India and secessionist propaganda besides, profiling and intimidating specific individuals especially those who are in support of peace, order and violence-free society, by issuing virtual threats,” the statement said.

“The suspected person has been glamorizing militants and expressing active support to the anti-national elements by sharing incriminating photographs, videos and texts etc. on social media with active financial & ideological support of secessionist groups as well as the proscribed militant organizations within the valley for advocating their militant as well as secessionist activities.”

The search was carried out in compliance with a search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar and during search, incriminating material which include mobile phone, SIM cards and bank documents were seized for further investigation.