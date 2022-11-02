SIA investigated 450 cases with 65% disposal rate: DGP

Jammu Tawi, Nov 01: The first Raising Day of State

Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir

Police was celebrated on Tuesday at Miran Sahib,

Jammu. Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh

was the chief guest and Spl. DG CID J&K R R Swain

was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The DGP congratulated Spl DGP CID and all the officers

and Jawans of SIA on completion of an eventful first

year. Normally somebody celebrating its first birthday

would be walking with difficulties but this wing is rather

running that shows the energy and enthusiasm of the

officers and the leader of the SIA, the DGP said.

“A year ago we were having NIA as National

Investigation agency to supplement the investigation

process in terror related cases in Jammu and Kashmir

but today it is a pleasure to say that we have SIA,” he

said, adding that it is itself an achievement that this wing

has been able to earn name in very short period of time.

He said that during its first year of working, the SIA has

investigated 450 cases of special nature with the overall

disposal rate of 65% for which he complimented all the

officers of the unit. He said that in addition to this J&K

Police has created new investigation units at district

level called SIUs (Special Investigation Units) and added

that these units too would complement and supplement

the investigation process of UAPA cases.

In his address, the Spl DG CID R.R Swain thanked the

DGP J&K for gracing the event. He complemented the

enthusiasm and energy of the SIA teams who he said

are doing excellent job with extreme dedication &

professionalism.

He said that the proposal of highlighting and underlining

the good work of SIA is an initiative to remind ourselves

about our responsibilities and reach to the wider family

of J&K Police to boost the morale and energy of the

organization.

He said that the spirit behind the entire exercise was to

underline that the extreme hardwork, valour, courage

and the raw energy which J&K Police displayed over the

last 30 years where the military ability of enemy has

been degraded.

Spl DGP Crime J&K A K Choudhary, ADG Security J&K

Dr SD Singh Jamwal, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh

Singh, ADG Railways Sunil Kumar, ADG (Coord) PHQ

Danesh Rana, Director SKPAU Garib Dass, Director

ACB Anand Jain, IGP BSF Jammu D K Boora,, IGP

Hqrs PHQ BS Tuti, IGP CID J&K M N Tiwari, IGP Traffic

Vikramjeet Singh, DIG JSK Vivek Gupta, DIG BSF S P

S Sandhu, DPT Shridhar Patil, SO to IGP Tech Sargun

Shukla, AIGs of PHQ, SSPs, Senior Prosecution officers

and other gazetted and Non-gazetted officers of different

wings, units, and CID attended the function.