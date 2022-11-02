SIA investigated 450 cases with 65% disposal rate: DGP

Jammu Tawi, Nov 01: The first Raising Day of State
Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir
Police was celebrated on Tuesday at Miran Sahib,
Jammu. Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh
was the chief guest and Spl. DG CID J&K R R Swain
was the guest of honour on the occasion.
The DGP congratulated Spl DGP CID and all the officers
and Jawans of SIA on completion of an eventful first
year. Normally somebody celebrating its first birthday
would be walking with difficulties but this wing is rather
running that shows the energy and enthusiasm of the
officers and the leader of the SIA, the DGP said.
“A year ago we were having NIA as National
Investigation agency to supplement the investigation
process in terror related cases in Jammu and Kashmir
but today it is a pleasure to say that we have SIA,” he
said, adding that it is itself an achievement that this wing
has been able to earn name in very short period of time.
He said that during its first year of working, the SIA has
investigated 450 cases of special nature with the overall
disposal rate of 65% for which he complimented all the
officers of the unit. He said that in addition to this J&K
Police has created new investigation units at district
level called SIUs (Special Investigation Units) and added
that these units too would complement and supplement
the investigation process of UAPA cases.
In his address, the Spl DG CID R.R Swain thanked the
DGP J&K for gracing the event. He complemented the
enthusiasm and energy of the SIA teams who he said
are doing excellent job with extreme dedication &
professionalism.
He said that the proposal of highlighting and underlining
the good work of SIA is an initiative to remind ourselves
about our responsibilities and reach to the wider family
of J&K Police to boost the morale and energy of the
organization.
He said that the spirit behind the entire exercise was to
underline that the extreme hardwork, valour, courage
and the raw energy which J&K Police displayed over the
last 30 years where the military ability of enemy has
been degraded.
