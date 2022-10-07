Shrinking saffron fields, low produce worry growers

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Oct 06 (KNO): Pampore which is known as

saffron town is witnessing an uptick in constructions in

saffron fields causing decline in saffron production as

well as shrinking land for the prized spice.

Locals from Pampore told KNO, that land under saffron

is shrinking because of residential and commercial

complexes coming up in saffron fields.

For this reason, many growers have switched to other

crops in the absence of facilities and government’s non-

seriousness towards promotion of the saffron

Locals said that the much-hyped National Saffron

Mission has not yielded results as the authorities were

unable to make water pumps functional meant for

irrigating the fields in dry season.

Chairman Saffron Growers Association Kashmir Abdul

Majeed Wani told that the Manmohan Singh-led

government released over 400 crore under National

Saffron Mission so as to provide better facilities to

growers.

However, the mission could not achieve its target as the

irrigation system remained incomplete, he said. This,

according to him, prompted many to switch to other

crops.

Wani said that since 2014 most of the growers have lost

interest in Saffron and the last three years have seen

decline in produce.

Saffron production has decreased from 16.45 metric

tonnes to 0.02 metric tonnes in last five years in

Kashmir, according to official data.

He also highlighted the conversion of saffron fields

saying people are constructing complexes, houses amid

ban.

He appealed to the government to come up with a seed

nursery so that growers can get seeds there to continue

growing saffron.