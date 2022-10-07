Shrinking saffron fields, low produce worry growers

Jahangeer Ganaie
Srinagar, Oct 06 (KNO): Pampore which is known as
saffron town is witnessing an uptick in constructions in
saffron fields causing decline in saffron production as
well as shrinking land for the prized spice.
Locals from Pampore told KNO, that land under saffron
is shrinking because of residential and commercial
complexes coming up in saffron fields.
For this reason, many growers have switched to other
crops in the absence of facilities and government’s non-
seriousness towards promotion of the saffron
Locals said that the much-hyped National Saffron
Mission has not yielded results as the authorities were
unable to make water pumps functional meant for
irrigating the fields in dry season.
Chairman Saffron Growers Association Kashmir Abdul
Majeed Wani told that the Manmohan Singh-led
government released over 400 crore under National
Saffron Mission so as to provide better facilities to
growers.
However, the mission could not achieve its target as the
irrigation system remained incomplete, he said. This,
according to him, prompted many to switch to other
crops.
Wani said that since 2014 most of the growers have lost
interest in Saffron and the last three years have seen
decline in produce.
Saffron production has decreased from 16.45 metric
tonnes to 0.02 metric tonnes in last five years in
Kashmir, according to official data.
He also highlighted the conversion of saffron fields
saying people are constructing complexes, houses amid
ban.
He appealed to the government to come up with a seed
nursery so that growers can get seeds there to continue
growing saffron.