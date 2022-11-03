Shamsbarri Club wins Kulpwara Volleyball trophy

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 03: Shamasbarri Volleyball Club Tangdhar in Karnah lifted the men’s trophy in the District Kupwara Volleyball Championship held at

Handwara, here. Held under the aegis of Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK), the event was sponsored by the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) as part of

the annual calendar of domestic activities.

In the final, Shamasbarri Club blanked Macam Volleyball Club 25-18, 25-22, 25-16. Similarly, the women’s title trophy went to Army Goodwill School,

who beat Handwara Volleyball Club in straight sets of 25-20, 25-19, 25-23.

In total, 16 teams took part in this event, including six teams in women section.

In the final and prize distribution function, DDC Chairman, Irfan Sultan Pandithpori was chief guest, who along with guest of honour, DDC

Handwara, Sulaiman Mir gave away the title trophies. Both the special guests appreciated the efforts put in by the District Association promote the game

of Volleyball in Kupwara.