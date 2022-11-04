Shameful ‘Sale of Daughters, Women’

The scandalous and shameful episode in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, where a man ‘auctioned’ his children to pay off his debt,

represents a social ill that occasionally shows itself in similar incidents in certain regions of India. The episode drew huge

criticism and damaged India’s reputation as a developed country in very negative western media stories. According to local

media, the caste panchayat in the neighbourhood recently ordered a heartbroken father who owed a lender Rs 1.5 million to sell

his sister and a 12-year-old daughter to pay the loan. When the repayment was judged insufficient, he was further forced to sell

his four daughters too. It was further shocking that by writing down the “sale” on stamp paper, which is required for all official

financial transactions, the transaction was made official. It is a common practise in many areas of India to repay debt by trading

girls and women, who are subsequently taken to locations like the Uttar Pradesh, the Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi, and

occasionally abroad in human trafficking. Sometimes the media publishes horrifying accounts of these victims, which prompts

demands for strict action. For some time, there will be a lot of commotion, yet the incidents still take place. There are laws that

prohibit the practice, but in some areas, ingrained social structures make sure that the arms of the law cannot reach the evil,

which is supported by neighborhood-based organisations. However, as evidenced by the most recent incident in Rajasthan,

there are still certain locations where such attempts have failed to improve the lives of women. For the requirements of the very

patriarchal society, a skewed sex ratio that is disproportionately skewed against women in states like Haryana has led to the

trafficking of women from places like West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand. There have been reports of women

who were sold repeatedly. In Haryana, there are only 834 girls for every 1,000 boys. The three states with the most cases of

human trafficking during the past three years are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, followed by Assam, Jharkhand,

Kerala, Odisha, and Rajasthan. However, the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) most recent data indicates that the

country’s overall conviction rate for human trafficking cases remains low. Only 16% of the 2,189 cases that the Anti-Human

Trafficking Units (AHTUs) across the nation registered in 2021 resulted in convictions, despite the fact that the police filed

chargesheets in 84.7% of those cases. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the state

government in response to the most recent report about the sale of girls in Rajasthan and asked the chief secretary to submit a

detailed report on the matter, outlining the steps that have been taken so far and the steps that are being considered to stop

future occurrences.

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party, who once won election by standing up for the oppressed, has used the

incident to criticise Ashok Gehlot’s Congress government in Rajasthan and poke fun at Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi

Vadhra, whose “I’m a girl, I can fight” campaign garnered media attention.

The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also turned its sights on Congress, claiming that such instances brought

to mind the Taliban. “Girls are being sold in the markets in Rajasthan under the rule of the Congress party, which is a horrific

crime. These instances occur in Syria and Iraq and under Taliban administration, if we compare them.

