Separatism, terrorism, corruption, dynastic politics over in J&K: Lt Governor

New Delhi, Oct 26:The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, claimed on Wednesday that the days of separatism, terrorism, corruption, and dynastic politics are over and that the Union Territory is witnessing a new dawn of peace and progress, claiming that Article 370 and dynastic politics had deliberately deprived the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“While the repeal of Article 370 has given a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of J&K UT and the overall economy has taken a quantum leap,” Sinha said, “Pakistan occupied Kashmir suffers from extreme poverty and an ailing economy.”

According to an official spokesperson, he made these remarks at the launch of Sheikh Khalid Jehangir’s book “The Two Kashmirs.”

The LG, he said, praised the author for effectively countering false propaganda and calling out Pakistan’s “lies and duplicity.”

“This book illuminates the harsh realities of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where people are denied basic amenities, infrastructure, investment, and welfare schemes.” “It has been completely dark for the last 75 years,” the LG stated.

“The impoverished country that has failed to provide even basic services to its people continues to engage in nefarious attempts to mislead our youth.” “The society must identify and expose Pakistan and its sympathisers,” he says.

The days of separatism, terrorism, corruption, and dynastic politics in J&K, according to the spokesperson, are over.

“Article 370 and dynastic politics had purposefully deprive the people of UT.” It is now a new day of peace and progress. J&K has established new development trends. “Today, ordinary people have become partners in the development of J&K,” Sinha said.

“Jammu and Kashmir is setting a new example for the rest of the world in terms of development.” Today, Jammu and Kashmir citizens are contributing to nation-building, leaving a rich legacy for future generations. On the other hand, the neighbouring country is constructing terror training camps and providing safe haven for terrorists,” he added.

According to the spokesperson, the LG stated that J&K was experiencing progress and prosperity following the repeal of Article 370.

Sinha stated that the UT of Jammu Kashmir was emerging as a top performer in every sector, including health, education, infrastructure, industries, agriculture, start-ups, tourism, connectivity, sports, handicrafts, e-governance, ease of living, empowerment of farmers, youth, and women.

“There was a time when Pulwama was in the news for all the wrong reasons,” the LG said. “But today, Pulwama has become the top-ranked region in the District Performance Index and is also gradually emerging as the new business hub of the Kashmir Valley.”

According to the LG spokesperson, large companies from the country and abroad are investing in Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha stated that social equity, a transparent and accountable governance system, and an improved work culture have helped to close a decades-long development gap.

“This is the new J&K, which has become synonymous with prosperity, youth advancement, and the well-being of the common man.” The administration no longer serves a few families, but rather 1 crore 30 lakh J&K citizens. “We have been successful in restoring people’s trust in the Rule of Law,” the LG said, urging everyone to work together to achieve peace, greater progress, and to uphold the tricolor’s pride.

According to the spokesperson, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir, the book’s author, shed light on the contents of the book and provided a comparative overview of the development scenarios of Jammu Kashmir and PoK.

Prof. Nilofar Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir; Ashish Sood, Senior Politician; Rana Banerji, Distinguished Fellow at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies; and Renu Kaul Verma, CEO of Vitasta Publishing Limited were also in attendance at the India International Centre in New Delhi.