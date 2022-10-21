Seeno Club lifts Doda Volleyball trophy

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 21: Seeno Volleyball Club Balisa clinched the title trophy of District Doda Volleyball Championship which

was organised by Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) at Halipad ground Balisa, in Doda.

In the final, Seeno Club defeated Tribal Youth Club 3-1 (25-21,19-25,25-22,25-21) amidst applause from the spectators.

The event, wherein nine teams of the district took part, was sponsored by the J&K Sports Council (JKSC).

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gundoh, Arun Kumar Badyal was the chief guest while Zonal Physical Education Officer

(ZPEO), Salahu Din Mir was the guest of honour.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of VAJK in taking the game to remotest parts of the UT by way of holding

competitive volleyball.

Kuldeep Magotra (CEO VAJK) and Mohd Tariq (joint secretary VAJK) were among other prominent present in the closing

function.

“We are thankful to the locals of Gundoh town for overwhelming support and encouragement during the two-day event.

Such gestures further strengthen organisers’ resolve to visit rural pockets with more such events,” said Kuldeep Magotra.

The final officiated by the technical penal including Zahoor Elahi, Ishtaik Ahmed, Zai ul Haq.